NPA insists Matlala case is intact despite failed plea negotiations

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it remains confident that its corruption case against alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala is strong despite the collapse of a plea and sentence agreement.

The NPA says Matlala’s decision to withdraw from the agreement does not weaken the state’s case.

Matlala is facing charges linked to the alleged irregular awarding of a R228 million South African Police Service (SAPS) tender to his company, Medicare24 Tshwane District.

NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the state believes it has sufficient evidence to proceed with the prosecution.

“The NPA hold the firm view that his withdrawal will not negatively impact the IDAC’s case against the 17 accused as we believe there is sufficient evidence to sustain the charges preferred against all the accused in this matter.

“We assure the members of the public that a plea and sentence agreement is a legally recognised and legally viable strategic mechanism of preventing a protracted trial by concluding same with a cooperating accused person against whom the state has a formidable case and to get evidence that was not readily available. It is certainly not an indication of the state’s lack of confidence in its case. The IDAC is now focusing on ensuring that the pending trial proceeds without hindrance,” Kganyago says.

The NPA says plea and sentence agreements remain an accepted legal mechanism to secure cooperation from accused persons and obtain evidence that may not otherwise be readily available.

The authority says it is now focused on ensuring that the trial proceeds without delay.