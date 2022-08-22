The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it is pleased that the multimillion-rand fraud and corruption trial of former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede and 21 others is finally underway.

Earlier on Monday, Gumede and her co-accused pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering in the Durban High Court. They are still in the process of pleading to the more than 2 000 charges that include conspiracy to commit corruption, fraud, and money laundering.

The charges involve a R320-million Durban Solid Waste tender in 2017.

NPA’s Natasha Ramkisson-Kara says, “There are so many accused, however, the processes are still the same. This is just the first process. The state is pleased that this trial has got underway. In a previous court appearance, dates were spoken about for next year which is 2023 – March to be exact. So obviously, this is just the first stage to get the charges read and then after obviously looking to next year for the trial.”

VIDEO: Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede pleads not guilty