NPA confirms Masemola’s corruption case is under review

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says its review of all Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) cases is on track but added that it was prioritising matters involving Crime Intelligence as well as the case against suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola.

NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago spoke to the media on the sidelines of the authority’s visit to Parliament.

The NPA briefed the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) on state capture investigations, asset recoveries and the progress of ongoing prosecutions.

Kganyago elaborates: “Those matters are many, we are reviewing, we indicated that we’re going to look at all the cases, as part of the reset of IDAC. Therefore, we’re talking [about] more than 40 cases, but at the moment the matters of Crime Intelligence are the ones that are being reviewed as we speak, including the one of the National Commissioner Masemola.”

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