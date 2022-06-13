The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it has not received any case for prosecution with regard to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

It is almost two weeks since former Director-General of Intelligence Arthur Fraser, opened a criminal complaint against the President for charges relating to kidnapping, defeating the ends of justice, and bribery.

The case stems from the alleged theft of over $4 million from Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo, two years ago, by people who allegedly colluded with his domestic worker.

The National Director of Public Prosecutions says it is yet to receive the docket for possible prosecution.

‘Not surprising’

Political Analyst Aubrey Matshiqi says this is not surprising. “A construct of Cyril Ramaphosa was created in part by certain sections of the media and certain sections of the civil society. According to this construct, Cyril Ramaphosa is an angel. We must view in contrary distinction to this devil Jacob Zuma to the extent that Jacob Zuma became a metaphor for all things corrupt and venal in South Africa. The antithesis is Cyril Ramaphosa – the angel. Therefore, the extent to which there may be an appetite to investigate effectively and lay charges will also depend on whether this construct remains strong enough for those who are doing the investigation to lose their own appetite to investigate.”

Matshiqi says that based on the conduct of the NPA over the past two decades, South Africans might be fooling themselves if they think something will come out of that case.

“If you look at the NPA from that period, for me two things had happened to the NPA. Firstly, there has been political interference. But secondly, there have been times when the NPA without any political interference has anticipated the wishes of those in power. That means what the NPA then does, when it does something right or does something wrong, it does so because it has anticipated the wishes of those in power. And therefore, there is a possibility that if Ramaphosa remains strong, the NPA may want to anticipate the wishes of the President and act accordingly.”

Meanwhile, the Hawks remain mum on investigations against the President. Hawks national spokesperson Brigadier Thando Mbambo only says senior and experienced investigators have been appointed to head investigations.

Civil society has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to tell his side of the story :

