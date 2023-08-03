The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Investigating Directorate has failed in its bid to appeal the acquittals in the first state capture trial that took place at the High Court in Bloemfontein.

The NPA had submitted in the High Court that there were overwhelming prospects of success should it be granted leave to appeal the R24.9 million Nulane fraud and corruption judgment.

In April, eight accused including Gupta associates and former Free State Department of Agriculture heads, were acquitted.

The state wanted the High Court to grant it leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The case relates to million of rands paid by the Free State Department of Agriculture to Nulane Investment to conduct a feasibility study for the Free State Province’s flagship Mohoma Mobung project on the basis that Nulane had unique skills to perform the work.