NPA adamant it has strong case against Omotoso, co-accused

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it has a strong case against Nigerian televangelist, Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused, Lusanda Solani and Zukiswa Sitho.

The NPA says this is an important opportunity to clarify key principles of criminal law and insists that, despite Omotoso’s deportation to Nigeria, he can be extradited should the appeal succeed.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has granted the NPA leave to appeal a judgment after Omotoso, along with Solani and Sitho, were acquitted of charges including human trafficking, rape and sexual assault in April 2025.

NPA Welcomes the SCA Order Granting NPA Leave to Appeal Omotoso Acquittal Judgment pic.twitter.com/lLIVCZLQDc — NPASouthAfrica (@NPA_Prosecutes) July 15, 2026

NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says, “We believe that there were questions of law that were not done properly by the judge who was presiding at the high court in Gqeberha, and that is Judge Irma Schoeman. We believe that we can successfully extradite him [Omotoso] to the country because we have got a clear definite extradition treaty with Nigeria.”

“And we believe that can be done. When he was acquitted of this matters in the high court, the Department of Home Affairs, based on their processes, then decided to extradite him because of the belief that he was here illegally,” adds Kganyago.

VIDEO | NPA welcomes SCA decision to hear appeal in Omotoso rape case