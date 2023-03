FNB Property Sector Strategist John Loos says now is not a good time for a property rates increase.

His comments come after Statistics South Africa announced on Tuesday, that the economy contracted by 1.3%.

Loos says property rates and utility tariff hikes matter far more now than a decade or more ago because we are currently in a slower economy and property rental market.

He adds that there is an expectation of a slower commercial property year.

Below is the full interview: