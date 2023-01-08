Former world number one, Novak Djokovic, celebrated his return to Australia on a winning note.

Djokovic beat American, Sebastian Korda, in three sets in the final of the Adelaide International to bag his 92nd ATP Tour title On Sunday.

The Serbian was deported from the country last year due to his COVID-19 vaccination status.

Meanwhile, two-time Australian Open champion, Naomi Osaka of Japan, has withdrawn from the upcoming grand slam in Melbourne.

Tournament organisers confirmed Osaka’s withdrawal on social media.

Osaka, however, did not elaborate on her decision.

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Australian Open. We will miss her at #AO2023 💙 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 8, 2023

In 2021, she confirmed that she had been battling depression and anxiety for years.

The four-times major champion has now slipped to number 42 on the world rankings.

The Australian Open gets underway on January 16.