The International Relations Minister, Naledi Pandor says the notion that South Africa’s democracy has matured after three decades of its existence can be intellectually challenged.

She was participating in a question session on Saturday following discussions in different commissions at the National Dialogue on Coalition Governments at the University of the Western Cape.

Pandor says some democracies are older than South Africa but still immature .

She says, ” I think it’s intellectually dishonest to say that it’s possible to have a mature democracy after 30 years. I know democracies that are over five hundred years old that don’t call them matured.”

” So, I really believe we need to be rather more modest in our reference to our democracy particularly govern our experience. I think we are still in transition and it’s a very you democracy. Indeed that doesn’t mean there haven’t been awful reaches, by the notion of being mature after 30 years, I really think it’s intellectually really dishonest and I think we really need to curb the manner in which we over-assume,” Pandor adds.

Coalition governments

The Chairperson of the Public Service Commission Somadoda Fikeni says the two-day National Dialogue on Coalition Governments could be a turning point for the efficient and professional approach to politics in South Africa.

He was a facilitator in one of the commissions that dealt with political culture.

“This is one of the most important moments which could be a turning point because even if you professionalise public service, if you do not work on the efficiencies and professional approach on how our politics are conducted, one is going to affect the other,” He says.

” So, this discussion on coalitions and how we should have a common understanding on how we resolve some of the issues and how we adopt certain conventions to avoid what we have seen recently in Johannesburg Municipality, in Tshwane, in Gqeberha and in other places, this is an important beginning.”

” There are still trust issues, there’s a lot of trust deficit, there is a lot of suspicion. Transparency co-creation and inclusiveness will take us forward,” Fikeni adds.

VIDEO: Analyst Sandile Swana on the National Dialogue on Coalitions:

