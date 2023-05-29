South African National Defense Force (SANDF) Chief General Rudzani Maphwanya says he is prepared to put his head on the block that nothing was loaded onto the Russian vessel Lady R.

Maphwanya says all will be revealed during the Commission of Inquiry set by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“We will assist commission in understanding exactly what happened and what we were receiving was meant for as well as what is it that is not true. First thing that is not true is that we loaded anything, our systems do not [talk] actually to the systems that Russians use. Secondly, we do not have capacity to supply weapons to the Russians,” says Maphwanya.

He was speaking during media briefing where SANDF commemorated the United Nations International Peacekeepers Day in Bloemfontein.

Since September 2003 until February 2023, a total number of 45 SANDF members have lost their lives while serving the UN peace keeping missions.