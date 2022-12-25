The destitute, who reside on a dumping site in Bloemfontein in the Free State, have opted to observe Christmas Day, by focusing more on scavenging than taking time off. Hundreds of them don’t feel the need to observe the Christian holiday, stating that with the high unemployment rate in the province, they can’t choose to be at ease.

Destitute and scrapping the bottom of the barrel. The dumping site in Bloemfontein is the only hope for the residents, to make a living, even on Christmas Day when many are with their families.

If they had any other choice, they wouldn’t find themselves in such a dire situation.

Some of them had this to say.

“It is my second year spending Christmas at this dumping site, because I have to make money. At times during this time, there are people who come and bring us food,” says one of them.

“I will still be here on Christmas. We’re struggling a lot and can’t relax even on holidays,” says another.

The dumping site residents say they regard themselves as a family. So, even though they are spending Christmas at the site, they are home.

“This is my fourth year that I’m spending Christmas here. I’ll be working and don’t see the need not to be here because I’m struggling,” says one of them.

Another one says he had wished to be with his family.

“I’m honestly not able to enjoy Christmas with loved ones. So, this Christmas I’ll be spending it here at the dumping site so that I make money. I wish I could have been with family.”

Mental health experts say the concept of family has transformed and evolved.

Psychologist Dr Sam Choeneemang believes this is not a time for loneliness …

“This is really not the time for one to be lonely, it’s not the time for one to be isolated, because this can really have adverse impact on their mental health. So, social support would need to come in handy when someone might not be able to be with their loved ones.”

Those who are more fortunate than others are requested to lend a generous hand during this time.

In Gqebhera, while for many South Africans, the day means new clothes, lots of presents and lots of fine food, for the smaller homeless community, it’s just another day to fight to stay alive. With fewer people out and about, it makes it harder for this community to make ends meet off the streets.

Gloomy Christmas for homeless community of Gqeberha:

