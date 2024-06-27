Nothing controversial about being elected Free State Speaker: Dukwana

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The new Speaker of the Free State Legislature, Mxolisi Dukwana says there is nothing controversial about his election.

Dukwana, who is a former Premier, was elected after the resignation of Speaker Ntombizanele Sifuba.

Sifuba is the new MEC for Sports, Arts and Culture, while Nolitha Ndungane is Dukwana’s deputy.

Dukwana was nominated unopposed in a special sitting officiated by High Court Judge Cagney Musi.

He was Premier of the Free State from February 2023 until June 2024.

His deployment as Speaker is seen by some as a way to maintain the peace within the African National Congress (ANC) in the province.

This, as some pondered about his future following the election of Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae as the province’s new premier.

Dukwana intends to bring people with different views to work together in the legislature.

“Our people have tolerance, and accept one another and find ways of working together. And this is what I bring to the fore, in trying to bring people together, as a strength that one has in making sure that you close the loopholes, you build bridges to bring people together and this is what I intend on doing in using this portfolio. But also, making sure that young people become actively involved in shaping their own destiny.”

Political analyst Sethulego Matebesi says the ANC’s decision-making could spark disagreements among its members, saying Dukwana’s new deployment could be the party’s way to appease him.

Matebesi says, “I strongly believe this has been a clear situation of trying to appease the former premier and chairperson of the province by not leaving him in the cold. And the question is what divisions will such a move cause within the province… I strongly believe that he, as chairperson also now the Speaker of this provincial legislature, will perhaps try to reign in everyone.”

Member of the provincial legislature for the African Congress for Transformation (ACT) David Mkhabela says he is there to serve the interest of the people of the Free State.

VIDEO: Mxolisi Dukwana elected Free State Speaker: