Dr Abraham Serote says Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and socio-economic challenges are issues of priority in human rights violations faced by South Africans.

Serote, who is Director of Stakeholder Management, Campaigns & Special Projects at the Department of Sport, Arts & Culture says though the legislative framework and policies are in place to deal with these, it is sometimes difficult and takes time to sort out such issues because of some stakeholders not coming to the party in seeking solutions.

This year’s theme for Human Rights Day, “Consolidating and Sustaining Human Rights Into The Future” is aimed at helping government reflect on the gains of advancing the constitution and the bill of rights therein.

Serote says in most cases the focus is on one’s rights, while the responsibilities such rights require from citizens are often neglected.

PODCAST | South Africa needs to prioritise the fight against GBV and fast-track slow pace of Socio-Economic Transformation: Dr Serote

