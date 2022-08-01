African National Congress (ANC) Chairperson of the Social Transformation Committee, which is looking at policies surrounding Social Transformation, Lindiwe Sisulu, says women feel not enough is done to protect them.

This comes as police continue their investigations into the mass rape of eight young women at West Village in Krugersdorp on Gauteng’s West Rand on Thursday.

Sisulu says discussions at the party’s policy conference centred around what could be done to raise men who are committed to protecting women.

“For anybody found to be guilty of gender-based violence, no parole should be considered whatsoever. But depending on the nature of the crime itself, we leave them to the powers that be. But we should not support that there should be any parole given, there should not be any bail given either for that particular kind of crime.”

Investigation

Police say they will prioritise investigations relating to the Krugersdorp mass rapes.

Police Minister Bheki Cele met with families of the eight rape survivors at the Alexandra Police Station on Sunday.

Cele addressed the media after meeting some of the families.

During the meeting, it was revealed that some of the survivors were as young as 19 years old, and Minister Cele assured them and their families that police would leave no stone unturned in the quest to find their attackers.

“Mine, mostly was just to see the parents and hear from them what really happened. Their take and what they think could be done. But we made sure we don’t speak to the kids they’re quite young some of them,” says Cele.

VIDEO: Police Minister visits families of the Krugersdorp gang rape survivors:

