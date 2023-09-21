South Africa’s limited-overs coach, Rob Walter, has been compelled to make two adjustments to his squad for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala will no longer be part of the tournament.

Nortje’s absence is due to a suspected lower back stress fracture, which has ruled him out of the competition. On the other hand, the decision to exclude Magala from the squad was based on concerns about the risk associated with his participation, which outweighed his potential contributions to the team.

Magala had missed recent matches against Australia due to an injury.

In response to these developments, Walter announced the inclusion of two replacements in the squad. Dolphins all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo and Titans seam bowler Lizaad Williams have been added to the roster as South Africa prepares for the Cricket World Cup.