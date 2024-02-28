Northern Cape to spend R3 million on SOPA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Northern Cape Legislature says it has budgeted R3 million for the State of the Province Address which will be held in Kimberley on Thursday.

Briefing the media today, Speaker of the Legislature, Newrene Klaaste says they will host approximately 3 000 guests at Kimberley’s Mittah Seperepere Convention Centre.

Klaaste says the budget will cover transport costs for residents from five districts, food for guests and broadcast expenditure.

The Speaker says she expects the last SOPA of the sixth administration to be incident free.

“There is no way that any political party can disrupt the SOPA, in terms of the budget we have budget R3 million which is very less against previous SOPAs of our administration.”