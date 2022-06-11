The Northern Cape High Court has sentenced a 17-year-old teenager to 18-years behind bars for the rape, murder and robbery of a pensioner.

The convicted man attacked a disabled 81-year-old elderly woman in her home at Cassel village near Kuruman.

The man was nabbed in July last year after the incident and has been in custody since his arrest.

Provincial police spokesperson Olebogeng Tawana elaborates, “In July 2021 the accused accosted 81-year-old elderly woman, at her home in Cassel village where he raped, murdered, and robbed her of her belongings. The accused was found guilty and sentenced as follows. Count 1, robbery aggravating, 15 years imprisonment. Count 2, murder- 18 years imprisonment. Count 3, rape 18 years imprisonment. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently. The accused will serve effective 18 years imprisonment.”