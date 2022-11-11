A taxi driver in Kuruman in the Northern Cape has been sentenced to five years imprisonment on six counts of culpable homicide. In 2012, Aobakwa Molapisi killed six people when he failed to brake on time.

The court found that he caused a crash as he did not maintain a proper following distance. Molapisi was unable to brake when a car ahead of him came to a sudden stop.

The provincial National Prosecuting Authority’s spokesperson, Mojalefa Senokoatsane says, “As the NPA we believe this sentence will work as a deterrent to other road users to obey the rules of the road.”

