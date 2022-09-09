The Northern Cape Social Development Department says there has been a significant increase in young people abusing substances like alcohol.

The province, along with the Western Cape, is rated the highest in the country for Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder, FASD.

This comes as the world marks International FASD day. Northern Cape Chief-director for Social Welfare Services, Melanie Kievido, says they are working with various stakeholders to curb fetal alcohol syndrome in the province.

“Now in the province for the past year we have seen and noticed that a lot of young people are using and abusing substances. Not only alcohol, but also other substances, and no matter whether it is alcohol or other drugs it is detrimental to the foetus if these young girls do fall pregnant. And therefore as a department in collaboration with various NGOs, we are trying to really reach out to schools and in communities and other service centres.”

VIDEO | International Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders Awareness Day: