The Northern Cape Department of Roads and Public Works hopes to complete work on the 6 km stretch of the R48 road at De Aar in three months.

The Department says it took a decision to close the road due to its bad state, which might put the lives of motorists in danger.

The Department’s Spokesperson Donald Silingile says construction work to fix the road will be conducted.

“On Monday, the Department of Roads and Public Works will close a 6 km stretch on the R48 Road which is a turn-off road from N10 to De Aar which is at Pixley Ka Seme District due to road works. The Detour road from the N10 national road to the turn off via Van der Merwe Street close to the De Aar hospital,” says Silingile.