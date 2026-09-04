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Northern Cape reports surge in sexual offence cases

[FILE] Activists holds a placard during a march.
  • [FILE] Activists holds a placard during a march.
  • Image Credits :
  • Facebook - Department of Community Safety
SABC News

Northern Cape police have released crime statistics for April to June, with sexual offences increasing by 32.5%.

Rape cases dominate the category, with an increase of 43.4% during the period.

Police say in many of these cases, victims know the perpetrators.

Provincial Police Commissioner Koliswa Otola says communities need to work with police to help prevent sexual offences.

“Some of these rape cases, the offender and the victim are the same age, they’re both children. But in the cases where now the offender is older than the child, then we open cases, and unfortunately again, these cases are less reported because the families tend to cover up on these matters. But for this reporting period, those are the cases that we have, they’re all running at court, but in all of them, the perpetrator is known.”

-Report by Warren Engelbrecht

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