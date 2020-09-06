EFF says Shushu's wife was awarded the R30-million tender to provide police with face masks.

Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul says the list of companies contracted to provide COVID-19 resources was not final at the time of publication.

He, however, says it will soon be updated as more contractors are paid. This comes as his office is embroiled in a scandal over a Person Protective Equipment tender allegedly awarded to the wife of his special advisor, Norman Shushu.

The EFF in the Northern Cape wants Shushu to be axed but the ANC in the province says the Premier played no role in the awarding of the tender and he cannot effect any suspension over untested allegations.

The EFF says Shushu’s wife was awarded the R30-million tender to provide police with face masks.

Meanwhile, Northern Cape residents have appealed for an end to corruption

“There’s a crisis in the whole world, people are very sick, it’s not acceptable that people must loot money. Corruption in South Africa is really getting bigger and bigger each and every day it’s really getting to us and it’s not good.”

The coronavirus pandemic saw a rise in PPE corruption in the country.

