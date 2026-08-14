Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Northern Cape Premier Saul finally accepts MEC Makatong’s resignation

  • Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul
  • Image Credits :
  • X@NCProvGov
SABC News

Following weeks of speculation, Northern Cape Premier Dr Zamani Saul has finally accepted the resignation of the MEC for Roads and Public Works, Fufe Makatong.

The MEC resigned last month, citing improper interference by Saul in the work of the department.

The African National Congress (ANC) rejected her resignation prompting the intervention of the National Executive Committee, who were deployed to the province to mediate the stalemate between the Premier and the party.

The former MEC is the provincial treasurer of the party, and her resignation followed that of ANC provincial deputy secretary, Maruping Lekwene who resigned from Saul’s cabinet last year.

Saul also reshuffled his cabinet.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News