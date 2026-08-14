Northern Cape Premier Saul finally accepts MEC Makatong’s resignation

Following weeks of speculation, Northern Cape Premier Dr Zamani Saul has finally accepted the resignation of the MEC for Roads and Public Works, Fufe Makatong.

The MEC resigned last month, citing improper interference by Saul in the work of the department.

The African National Congress (ANC) rejected her resignation prompting the intervention of the National Executive Committee, who were deployed to the province to mediate the stalemate between the Premier and the party.

The former MEC is the provincial treasurer of the party, and her resignation followed that of ANC provincial deputy secretary, Maruping Lekwene who resigned from Saul’s cabinet last year.

Saul also reshuffled his cabinet.