Northern Cape Premier Dr Zamani Saul has paid tribute to the late ANC struggle stalwart George Mokgoro.

Mokgoro was a former Robben Island detainee and among the first members of the Executive Committee of the ANC Youth League.

He died last week at the age of 87.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a category two special provincial official funeral for Mokgoro.

Speaking during his funeral in Kimberley, Dr Saul said the current crop of ANC leaders should take over from where Mokgoro left off.

“In his memory, let us renew our movement and restore the confidence of the people in our organization, as we engage with a difficult task to ensure a better life. He will be remembered as one of the outstanding revolutionaries and selfless cadre of the movement from a tender age. He dedicated his life to the struggle for freedom in South Africa.”