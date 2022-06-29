Police in the Northern Cape have called off the search for five-year-old Lee-Verno van Wyk.

Van Wyk from Louisvaleweg in Upington disappeared after playing with friends after school.

He has been missing for nearly a month.

Police and community members immediately started searching for him.

Police Spokesperson, Sergeant Sharon Masegela says specialised units were called in from Kimberley to aid in the search, but they have now been recalled and the formal search has now been called off.

Police say they are still actively investigating the disappearance and are in contact with the family.

Community members, however, continue to look for the boy.

The family remains hopeful that Lee-Verno will eventually be found alive.

Earlier this month, a report on the search of Lee-Verno van Wyk:

Search for Khayalethu Magadla continues

In Soweto, the search for six-year-old Khayalethu Magadla, believed to have fallen into a manhole, continues.

He allegedly fell into the manhole while playing with friends at Dlamini Park in Soweto.

The City of Johannesburg’s Emergency Management Services and SAPS Water Wing unit have covered an extensive area in their search without any success.

The search covered areas of Kliptown, Klipspruit West, Eldorado Park, and Lenasia.

More details of the search in the video below: