Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul says that his province is trailblazing in phasing in the use of green and renewable energy.

Earlier this week, the Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille said that nine green hydrogen projects would be given priority status this week. This means that the projects will be fast-tracked.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inaugural green hydrogen summit in Cape Town, Saul said the introduction of renewable energy, would bode well for job creation in the province.

He says the the province has invested billions of rand in green energy.

“We’re the first province in the country to adopt a provincial hydrogen strategy. There’s about R200 billion that has been invested in South Africa on renewable energy of which 64 % was in the Northern Cape. We’re looking at following the same trend when it comes to green hydrogen. The nine projects that were announced yesterday, four of them are from the Northern Cape, it will definitely change the socio- economic landscape there,” explains Saul.

