A Northern Cape mother and her daughter were hit by a car while crossing the busy N12 in Warrenton to get water.

Residents in the small town have been without water for the past three weeks, following damages to the water infrastructure.

Warrenton, which falls under the Magareng Municipality, has battled sporadic water supply for the past few years.

Anna Jacobs says she and her 11-year-old daughter Bokang are lucky to be alive.

“Me and my child we are not sleeping at night going through pains. My child Bokang wants to go to school. It’s very frustrating. The pain we are having day and night and the frustration of water, it’s very frustrating.”

Residents have accused the Magareng Municipality of neglecting them.

Service delivery woes in Magareng Municipality:

They believe that the interruption to their water supply is due to infrastructure that was damaged by the water coming from the sluice gates opened a few weeks ago at the Vaal Dam due to the heavy floods around Gauteng, Mpumalanga and other provinces.