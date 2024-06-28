Northern Cape MECs take oaths of office

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Seven Members of the Executive Council (MECs) in the Northern Cape, who were announced yesterday, have taken their oaths of office. Premier Zamani Saul has reduced the provincial executive and has clustered some departments.

Four ministries were untouched: Health, Education, Roads and Public Works and Finance, Economic Development and Tourism. There are no new faces to the executive. All MECs served in the sixth administration.

MEC Maruping Lekwene returns to the Department of Health.

“Our biggest problem is nurses We will have to try and recruit and also try and fix our own college. Get it up and running to ensure that in the next intake we increase our intake in terms of student nurses.”

The only young person in the Executive Committee in the Northern Cape continues to be the provincial ANC Youth League Chairperson, Venus Blennies. She was roped into leadership two-years-ago is now in control of the finances of the province.

Blennies says her department will introduce programmes aimed at improving the pace of service delivery.

“One of the things that we will be doing is municipal programmes which will focus on assisting municipalities with financial-related matters, from supply chain to how to improve audit outcomes. We believe this is what will assist us in delivering services quicker to our people.”

Northern Cape Government | Premier Zamani Saul commits to improving people’s lives: