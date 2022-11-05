An unemployed Northern Cape man is using his disability social grant to fund his dream of reviving boxing in the province and training upcoming professional boxers.

Former boxer, John Haal launched his boxing club two-years ago. This weekend his dream of hosting a tournament was realised with three local clubs participating.

Haal trains 25 young boxers, including three girls. He says the club mainly trains boxers from poor backgrounds.

“I started this club because I wanted to help the children who were falling prey to social ills. I wanted to make sure that children have a better future. I don’t have much and am using my social grant to help these children. I also live with orphans. We need a lot of things as a club and am waiting for my certificate for my NPO.”

Young boxing enthusiasts came in their droves to watch their favourite sport. The tournament was staged at a neglected park, that was once a lush of green grass, flowers and colourful swings. It is now just a pile of broken swings with red hot sand around. Despite the depressing surroundings, young boxers with big dreams are grabbing this opportunity.

“I’m not scared of fighting and have big dreams of being a professional boxer.”

“I love boxing and want to see myself as a pro in the future.”

“I can take the punches and want to be a professional boxer.”

Former Professional Boxer John Haal on a mission to revive boxing in the Northern Cape: