A 28-year-old Northern Cape man has been given three life sentences for the rape of three minors.

In 2016, Jason Witbooi followed three girls aged 11, 12 and 14 from their school to a nearby veld, where he raped them.

Witbooi fled the scene.

Police spokesperson Sergio Kock says DNA results linked Witbooi to the incident.

“Police opposed bail and Witbooi remained in custody up until he was handed down three life sentences for rape. General [Koliswa] Otola reiterated that gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) is one of the priorities for the Northern Cape SAPS. He therefore lauds Warrant Officer Shaniel Antonie from Kimberley family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit for her meticulous investigation that led to the three life sentences. May this be a stern warning to criminals who intend on committing similar crimes that no impunity will be granted to perpetrators of GBVF in the Northern Cape.”

Life sentence for Lusisiski child rapist

Meanwhile in the Eastern Cape, a Lusikisiki child rapist has been slapped with a life sentence by the High Court.

58-year-old Louis Armstrong Pepping was sentenced after his conviction last week of raping a six-year-old girl in 2019.

He lured the victim to his house, promising her food.

