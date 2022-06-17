A Northern Cape man, Fabiaan Phooko, was sentenced to 17 years in prison by the Prieska Regional Court after being found guilty of raping a 60-year-old woman.

The incident took place in 2020 when Phooko and two other men broke into the house of the 60-year-old and stole valuable items. Phooko raped the woman.

Provincial police spokesperson Sergio Kock says all three men were arrested, but charges were later dropped against the two other men.

“On the 20th of September 2020, Alton Stuurman and Stephan Steenkamp helped Phooko break into the house of a 60-year-old female in Prieska. Phooko stole valuable items, assaulted the granny with a hammer and raped her. They were arrested a few days later and the cases were withdrawn against Stuurman and Steenkamp. Fabian Phooko was sentenced to 17 years and declared unfit to carry a firearm.”

In another incident last year, Northern Cape High Court sentenced a 17-year-old teenager to 18 years behind bars for the rape, murder and robbery of a pensioner.

The convicted man attacked an 81-year-old elderly woman living with a disability in her home at Cassel village, near Kuruman. The man was nabbed in July last year after the incident and has been in custody since his arrest.