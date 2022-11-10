A 39-year-old man from Ritchie in the Northern Cape has been handed a double life sentence for the murder and rape of his own mother.

In 2020 Paul Conradie strangled his mother to death after raping her in their own home.

The sentence was handed down by the Northern Cape High Court.

Provincial Police Spokesperson Olebogeng Tawana says, “Justice prevailed when Paul Conradie learned his fate regarding the murder and rape of his biological mother. According to the evidence, which was led in court, it emerged that the on Saturday, 02 February 2020 at approximately 20:00 the accused and the victim were sitting together consuming homemade ginger beer. Later, the accused raped and murdered the victim and was arrested after the police were informed about the incident.”