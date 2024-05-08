Northern Cape man receives suspended sentence for statutory rape

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 25-year-old Northern Cape man has been slapped with a suspended sentence for statutory rape by the Fraserburg Regional Court.

Zwelitsha Mbongashe had been having an intimate relationship with a 15-year-old girl for seven months.

When health officials discovered that the minor was pregnant, they reported the matter to the police. The accused was arrested and charged with statutory rape.

Provincial police spokesperson, Timothy Sam says, “He was sentenced to six years imprisonment, which was suspended for five years and he was declared unfit to possess a firearm. His name will be recorded in the national sexual offenders register.”