Herbalists, in the Pixley Ka Seme district, Northern Cape, say they are ready to turn the area into a herbal route for tourists and others interested in the plants.

They believe it is time to use their knowledge of indigenous plants to create sustainable businesses and jobs in Victoria West and surrounding areas.

They are currently attending a tourism investment conference in the area and, are hoping to get someone to invest in the project.

Two herbalists, Reginald and Megan Fontuin, say the route will be used to educate tourists on the specific indigenous plants and their importance.

“If we can have all that information, like information centres in some of the towns where you have like a viable botanical garden, where people can actually touch, they can see how the herb grow and they can taste it. And then obviously the processing, but then also you know the education.”

“If we can have all that information, like information centers, in some of the towns where you have like a viable botanical garden where people can actually touch they can see how the herb grow and they can taste it and then obviously the processing, but then also you know the education.”

The Northern Cape MEC for Tourism, Abraham Vosloo says his department is open to working with small businesses. “To make sure that we assist operators in the space, of tourism, but not only that, but generally in the other sectors of the economy as well. Because without us working closely with the district municipalities playing our role, we’ve not been in a position to assist the business sector. in particular, you local SMMEs, and for us, that’s an important area that we need to strengthen there.”

VIDEO | Herbalists in N Cape’s Victoria West using nature to create jobs: