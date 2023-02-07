The Northern Cape health department says it hopes to curb the spread of measles. The province started its mass immunisation campaign in schools today, targeting mostly Grade R’s and Grade 1’s.

At least five provinces, North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the Northern Cape, account for 406 active measles cases in the country.

Measles is a viral infection whose symptoms mimic that of a common cold. It is very infectious and can be fatal. The best medication is prevention.

“We want to ensure that we keep the numbers there at seven and not to increase. So, the key message to our people, to our parents, our community is (that) we must get vaccinated for measles, but also to ensure there’s a catch-up programme for vitamin a and deworming, so our children remain healthy,” says Health MEC Maruping Lekwene.

The immunisation campaign is being rolled out at more than 300 schools across the province. And while there was a lot of resistance to the COVID-19 vaccination, it does not seem to translate to child immunisation.

“We’ve got around 393 000 learners. Our children that must be immunised and we have distributed all the consent forms through the schools and I can confirm to you that 97% of the parents responded positively. They gave permission that their children be immunised at the school,” says Education MEC Zolile Monaka.

Parents say the immunisation at schools will put their minds at ease.

“For me, it won’t be a problem when they get a vaccination because children will be at school. So, there won’t be problem. It is already taken by the department. So, I don’t think it’s a problem,” says Mervin Jackals.

“I feel it is something good for the child because for the future of his health and some of the children at age between 3-5 years. His health system is very sensitive. So, I think it’s something good,” says Lionel Swarts.

The Northern Cape government has hired more staff to assist with the campaign. The campaign is expected to run until the end of March.

Video: Northern Cape rolls out measles vaccination across all schools as 11 cases confirmed