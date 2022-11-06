A 70-year-old Northern Cape pensioner has been arrested for dealing in drugs. The Kuruman grandmother was found in possession of 123 zip-locked bags of dagga.

She is expected to appear in the local magistrate’s court soon.

Police spokesperson, Sergio Kock explains:

“In Bothitong, Kuruman a 70-year-old granny was arrested with 123 ziplock bags of dagga after police followed up on information.”

Meanwhile in Hopetown visible policing members apprehended a 26-year-old male suspect while he was hitchhiking on Saturday with dagga worth R100 000-00.

The police members who were patrolling the area approached the suspect and searched him.

He was found in possession of six black refuse bags stuffed with dagga, weighing 20,018 kg. The suspect is expected to appear in the Hopetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of possession of dagga.

