The Tsantsabane Municipality at Postmasburg in the Northern Cape says it will liaise with the Mineral Resources Department as well as local mines. This after two siblings from the area drowned after they allegedly went swimming at a quarry at a local disused mine.

The bodies of two siblings nine-year-old Crostolone Madebe and her eight-year-old brother Christopher, were recovered from a diamond mine on Saturday.

It is believed the children gained entry where there is no fencing around the mine.

Tsantsabane municipal spokesperson, Joseph Kekgopilwe explains.

“What we are saying is that mine’s should be held responsible. They were supposed to make sure that there is safety around the place. We need to know even from the DMRE who is the actual owners of that mine. They haven’t been coming to the party. Remember DMRE are the ones who are issuing licenses of mining. Even in our areas we’ve been trying to have stakeholder engagement to bring all the small mines around Tsantsabane to the table.”