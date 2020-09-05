The EFF says SACP provincial secretary Norman Shushu's situation is not different to that of suspended presidential spokesperson Khuselo Diko.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Northern Cape is calling for the head of Premier Zamani Saul’s special advisor, Norman Shushu. The party alleges that Shushu’s wife was awarded a R30 million tender to provide police with masks.

It also says the province’s publicised list of 175 companies that received COVID-19 related tenders is misleading and factually incorrect.

In a scathing statement, the EFF suggests the premier cannot be trusted. The party alleges that ‘Masiqhame Trading 737,’ the company of which Zamani Saul is a director, continues to benefit from the provincial government.

The African National Congress (ANC) has disputed this, saying the company is in a process of being deregistered.

The EFF also says the South African Communist Party’s provincial secretary Shushu’s situation is not different from that of suspended presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko.

“Norman Shushu’s wife received a tender from SAPS. Yes, it’s not the province; it’s national…Norman Shushu was the previous MEC in government; he knows how things are working. He was supposed to inform his wife and say to her, ‘you can’t be involved in government tenders.’ She received R30 million tender from SAPS to provide masks,” says EFF Northern Cape Chairperson, Aubrey Baartman.

The ANC says the premier played no role in the awarding of that tender and he cannot effect any suspension over untested allegations.

“The provincial chairperson reassured the organisation that he had no knowledge of the tender that was allocated to the wife of comrade Shushu because it was a process that was handled by the national department of SAPS. The organisation independently verified the facts around the allocation of this tender; the organisation is satisfied that the premier had no knowledge and played no role in the allocation of the tender to the wife of Shushu,” says ANC Northern Cape secretary Deshi Ngxanga.

While political bickering over COVID-19 money continues, all that Northern Cape people ask for is an end to corruption.

“Vulnerable people that need help. Suffering old people and children that are homeless don’t have food and there’s a crisis in the whole world. The people are very sick it’s not acceptable that people must loot the money,” says one resident.

“When is our chance coming as the youth? That’s how I feel; I feel like the government is failing us. They don’t want us the youth to take charge because they feel like we know what they don’t know,” another resident says.

A statement released by the premier’s office confirms that the list of companies contracted to provide COVID-19 resources was not final at the time of publication and will be updated as other contractors are paid.

