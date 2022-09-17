Firefighters have managed to put out the fire at Garies High School in the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape.

The provincial education department says it will assess the damage caused by the blaze.

The department’s spokesperson Geoffrey Van der Merwe says they are now trying to put plans in place to provide immediate assistance to learners and staff, as the incident may affect the end-of-year examinations.

“At this stage, the exact cause of the fire is not clear nor arson is suspected, the fire is a devastating blow as the school serves several surrounding communities in the Kamiesberg municipality and also accommodates Grade 12 learners,” said Merwe.

The department will assess the damage and also determine the emergency plan to assist educators, learners, and support staff