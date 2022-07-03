The Northern Cape Department of Economic Development and Tourism says it will act against senior manager, Darius Babuseng, following his murder verdict.
Babuseng is out on bail until his next court appearance at the North West’s Molopo Regional Court.
He is expected to be sentenced in September after being accused of stabbing a man to death with a bottle during a 2020 altercation.
The Department’s Communications Manager is Thandi Modibela…
“Mr Darius Babuseng is still in the employment of the department of economic development and tourism, his currently not on suspension and the department will follow due process as soon as we become aware of his sentencing.”
Northern Cape aims to improve municipalities’ audit outcomes