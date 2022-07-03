The Northern Cape Department of Economic Development and Tourism says it will act against senior manager, Darius Babuseng, following his murder verdict.

Babuseng is out on bail until his next court appearance at the North West’s Molopo Regional Court.

He is expected to be sentenced in September after being accused of stabbing a man to death with a bottle during a 2020 altercation.

The Department’s Communications Manager is Thandi Modibela…

“Mr Darius Babuseng is still in the employment of the department of economic development and tourism, his currently not on suspension and the department will follow due process as soon as we become aware of his sentencing.”

Northern Cape aims to improve municipalities’ audit outcomes

The Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul says improving the state of municipalities and their audit outcomes remains the province’s top priority. The number of disclaimers for municipalities in the province remains high in the latest Auditor-General report which points to weak financial controls and poor leadership. Tabling his department’s 2022/23 budget vote, Saul said he was working closely with the Co-operative Governance Department to address the problem and ensure that basic services are delivered. “Moving forward we will intensify our efforts to ensure PFMA (Public Finance Management Act) is adhered to. It is our responsibility to ensure improvement in ethical leadership in our municipalities. The office of the premier in partnership and the Department of Cogta will continue to work closely with municipalities.”