Northern Cape couple arrested for suspected drug possession

A 19-year-old man and 30-year-old woman in Jan Kempdorp in the Northern Cape have been arrested for drug possession. The police’s Operation Vala Umgodi team followed up on information regarding drug trafficking in Valspan, where the two suspects were arrested.

They were found in possession of crystal meth (Tik). Police spokesperson Molefi Shemane says the suspects will appear in court soon.

“The multi-disciplinary law-enforcement team followed up on information gathered about drug trafficking at identified houses in Valspan, Jan Kempdorp. The operation led to the arrest of a 19-year-old male and a 30-year-old female for possession of suspected drugs. Tik, with an estimated street value of R7,400, was confiscated together with cash believed to be the proceeds of crime. The police furthermore arrested a 44-year-old female for obstructing police in the execution of their duties and for resisting arrest.”