The Northern Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NOCCI) say the power cuts have dealt businesses in the Province a double blow.

As it stands, many are also plagued by poor municipal services.

NOCCI CEO, Sharon Steyn says they hope to meet with Eskom to discuss the impact of load shedding, adding that expenses that business are enduring at this moment is a lot and that businesses are just surviving. She says this excludes the issue of sustaining the jobs of workers.

Barely surviving

Steyn explains, “Every time we have load shedding and we have it for so called two or four hours and it extends by an extra hour, businesses have to close if they don’t have the necessary capacity. So what are we going to do about that? How are we going to support it? We can’t! We are asking Eskom in the municipalities to talk to us as business and tell us what is the way forward? They need to give us those answers because they are just getting us shut down.”