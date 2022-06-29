The Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul says improving the state of municipalities and their audit outcomes remains the province’s top priority.

The number of disclaimers for municipalities in the province remains high in the latest Auditor-General report which points to weak financial controls and poor leadership.

Tabling his department’s 2022/23 budget vote, Saul said he was working closely with the Co-operative Governance Department to address the problem and ensure that basic services are delivered.

“Moving forward we will intensify our efforts to ensure PFMA (Public Finance Management Act) is adhered to. It is our responsibility to ensure improvement in ethical leadership in our municipalities. The office of the premier in partnership and the Department of Cogta will continue to work closely with municipalities.”

Auditor General Tsakani Maluleke’s briefing on municipalities’ audit outcomes:

