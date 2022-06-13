The North West University Mahikeng Campus has confirmed the death of a 23-old-year old male student. According to reports, the student vomited after consuming alcoholic beverages over the weekend. His friends contacted the University’s protection services.

The Campus spokesperson Chris Mataboge says the student was found dead in his room at the University residence.

NWU Mahikeng Spokesperson Chris Mataboge says, “North West University would like to confirm that a student was found dead in his residence at the James Moroka residence on the Mahikeng Campus. The family of the deceased was informed of his untimely passing as a university would like to send our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased we hope that God will give them strength during this difficult time.”

Police say the family of a student who died at the North West Universities Mahikeng Campus is yet to identify the body of the deceased. An inquest docket has been opened to investigate the circumstances of the student’s death.

SAPS NW Spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburg says, “The Mmabatho police are investigating an inquest docket that was after a student was found in his bed and unresponsive. He’s 23 years old and he was declared as dead on the scene by emergency and medical rescue staff this incident was reported on Sunday the 12 at about 15:25 that’s held past three in the afternoon.”