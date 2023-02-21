A number of government department buildings in the North West have been shut down by security staff since last week in a salaries protest.

Security personnel contracted to the Department of Social Services have locked out employees at the department’s Mmabatho Service point.

Dolzas Moleko is a father of two who has been working in the security sector for 10 years.

“By 2017 that’s when things changed when the department started with month-to-month contracts. Some companies got two or five months contracts. Now we are confused, since the seventh of this month we have been paid, the employer says he will not pay us until the department pays him,” says Moleko.

Spokesperson for the Department of Social Services, Petrus Siko says they acknowledge the challenges regarding the payments of security companies.

“We do acknowledge the challenges with regard to the payment of the security companies. The payment was supposed to be affected on Tuesday. Now due to the system BAS crash and also load shedding we could not affect the payment but we do promise the security company that by tomorrow, 22 February 2023, the payment will reflect on their accounts. And while we acknowledge the sterling work that the security officers given in our premises; we are also calling on them to refrain from baring our employees and community members from entering our premises.”