The North West Portfolio Committee on Finance, Cooperative Governance, Human Settlement, and Traditional Affairs has given Premier Job Mokgoro 72 hours to reinstate the stipend received by 39 young people as part of a Denel apprenticeship.

The group was enrolled for a three-year apprenticeship in 2018. However, the programme ended in January this year, without any explanation. The programme was supposed to end on the 31st December 2020.

Members of the portfolio committee demanded answers: “The children and other constitutional rights of the young people, have been tampered with. And as a committee which is deeply looking into compliance with legislation, we cannot keep quiet. We must go… there is a bit of criminality here, and somebody must be taken to task,” explains one member of the committee.

Another one says, “Chairperson, maybe we should start asking why did Denel withdraw from the partnership. Let us get that understanding that Denel just wake up one day and say I’m leaving this partnership or what happened? What were the reasons that were provided by Denel.”