North West MEC for Community Safety and Transport Management Sello Lehari says he welcomes the investigations to be conducted by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into the controversial donation of 20 donkey carts to the residents of Dibono and Manawana villages in Mahikeng.

The donkey carts, valued at R780 000, were donated to help transport community members to clinics and schools.

However, there has been an uproar that the poor design of the carts has resulted in them breaking down after a single use.

MEC Lehari says although he welcomes the investigations by the SIU, he has also started his own internal investigations.

“As part of my internal investigation I have written letters to the HOD, CFO and relevant Directorate led by the Chief Director for Transport Operations, requesting clarity on the prices of the carts and then I will take it from there. The relevant law enforcement agencies are also investigating and I welcome the move. If it could be found that there were misrepresentations and deviation, corrective action will be taken,” says Lehari.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Department Molefi Morule has confirmed that even the Hawks are investigating the matter.

“We have already been visited by the Hawks because somebody has registered an inquiry with them and we had an engagement with them and we have undertaken to provide them with all documents. They want them by Monday. So that is happening and we are cooperating as the department,” says Morule.

