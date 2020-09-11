The suspect was arrested on Thursday in connection with the alleged murder of his father and rape of his niece.

A 21 year old man from Bloemhof in North West is expected to appear at the local Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning following the death of his father.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday in connection with the alleged murder of his father and rape of his niece.

He allegedly demanded that his father must go and assist him to assault a man, whom the suspect was accusing of cheating with his girlfriend.

It is alleged that the father refused and ordered the suspect to go and sleep. However, the suspect became furious and took out a knife and stabbed his father in the neck.

The suspect then took his 10-year-old niece and fled the scene. It is alleged that the suspect ultimately raped the minor and released her. The suspect’s father died on the way to Christiana Hospital.