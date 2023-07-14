A 67-year-old step grandfather have been sentenced to life imprisonment in the Garankuwa Magistrate’s court near Pretoria for raping his eight-year-old step granddaughter.

North West National Prosecuting Authority Spokesperson, Henry Mamothame says this sentence will send a strong message to perpetrators of such offences that they will not go unpunished.

Mamothame says, “We hope this conviction will bring closure to the victim and her family after she suffered in the hands of an elderly who she trusted and should have protected her from harm. The conviction also serves as warning to perpetrators that the criminal justice system will have no mercy to perpetrators of such offences.”