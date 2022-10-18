North West MEC for Health Madoda Sambatha has condemned the murder of a nurse whose body was discovered on Sunday morning at her rented home at Ipelegeng Township in Schweizer-Reneke.

Forty-seven-year-old Iris Mohokare had recently been promoted to the position of Facility Manager at Ipelegeng Clinic.

She was reportedly murdered, only two days after assuming her new role.

MEC Sambatha has described the murder as devastating and called on communities to protect women.

“We want to call to [on] the police and say they must do everything to find those that were involved in the killing of the nurse. We want to call for the community that we must at all times keep eyes on our emergency personnel. Those that are essential services must be protected by anybody in society because we need them,” explains Sambatha.

Attacks on EMS personnel

In September, SABC News reported about the ongoing attacks against emergency service personnel in Gauteng.

In one of the attacks, a group of EMS workers known as the Green Angels were attacked while waiting for a police escort at a petrol station in Boksburg.

South African Emergency Personnel’s Union President Mpho Mpogeng unpacks some of the attacks: